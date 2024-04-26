Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Lakshmi tries to tell Rishi the truth; saves unconscious Rishi from the fire

Bhagya Lakshmi the Zee TV television show produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen major drama with the fire breakout happening in the building. Both Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) were caught in the fire. They were happy to see each other after many years. They took care of each other and Rishi tried to save Lakshmi too. We also saw Ranjeet closing the door so that Rishi could burn inside. However, he was not aware of Lakshmi too being caught in the fire.

The upcoming episode will see Lakshmi mustering courage amidst the chaos of the fire breakout, to tell Rishi the truth about Paro being his daughter. However, Rishi will be indisposed, with him not hearing anything. Soon, he will faint on the ground, leaving Lakshmi tense. Lakshmi will show her valiant nature and will try to look for means to bring Rishi and herself away from the fire. She will pick up a ladder, place the unconscious Rishi on it. She will protect herself and Rishi from the smoke by covering the face and nose. She will use a curtain to drag the ladder on which she has placed Rishi. Lakshmi will be determined to take Rishi out of danger from the fire.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 922 25th April 2024 Spoiler

Lakshmi expressed her anger and frustration at Rishi for accusing her of many things in the past. Rishi tried to tell Lakshmi about what happened to him after she left. Rishi later sought forgiveness, but Lakshmi was not ready to forgive him.

What will happen now?

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes completely after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?