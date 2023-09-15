Television | Celebrities

Actor Vrushab Khadtale who essays the role of Nandu in Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti is happy with his role and talks about being effective with the work on hand.

Says Vrushab, “Be it in my family or friends or even on my social media, people are loving the show. My mother says that it is genuinely an interesting show.. never a dull moment, loving it!.”

Vrushab bonds with everyone on the set quite well. “But, I majorly have scenes with Shiv(Arjun Bijlani). Since I have known him for long, even before working on the show, our bond naturally is stronger. Other than that, Nandu Sabhi ka Bandhu hai set par,” he continues saying, “I believe in having a balance and giving my 100% in every aspect of my life. So, when I am at home, I am Vrushab, and on set during the action, I am my character Nandu.”

A Shiv bhakt himself, the actor believes that Shiv is, “The creator and I worship him. Har Har Mahadev.”

About the show, he says, “It’s been a rollercoaster ride shooting this show. I have been an active actor till now, but continuity is new for me. I have learned to manage my emotions well and be effective with my work. If an actor stays true to the character he is playing and genuinely feels the lines being said, that results in a good performance and connects with the audience.”

Best of luck, Vrushab!!