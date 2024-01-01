I pray that the New Year is more fulfilling and exciting: Aditi Sharma of Rabb Se Hai Dua fame

Actress Aditi Sharma who is presently playing the lead role of Dua in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua, is happy with the way the year 2023 passed and looks forward to a lot of happiness and health in 2024.

Says Aditi, “I was shooting all through 2023, and I feel blessed. I feel I was doing what I like to do all through 2023. Overall, I had a good year. But if I talk about regrets, I would say that I did not get much time to spend with my family as I was busy with work.”

On the learnings that 2023 taught her, Aditi states, “Every year, we learn a lot of things. This year also I have learnt a lot. I learnt that not everybody is your friend. You should understand that no matter how good you think of the other person, you never know about the other person’s hidden intentions. So make sure you do not overshare your thoughts to any person. I have learnt this the hard way. So I take it as my growth as an individual. I have become more calmer, and I have had a routine set all through 2023.”

On the expectations in 2024, Aditi says, “I would like to be consistent in 2024 in my routine. I am a better person now, and I would love to continue doing that. I want to be happier, and self-sufficient. I expect to travel more. I want to make new friends and meet new people. I want to be better at my job. Be more focused, and understand and accept my mistakes. I hope this New Year is more fulfilling and exciting.”

She will welcome the New Year with her family. “My family is here. I expect to go out with them and spend time with them. I hope my family is more happy, stable, healthy and fit. I hope everyone achieves their goals. A lot of people have not been happy with their lives, we have heard of many suicide news. I pray that all value their lives and understand themselves and look forward to their goals.

Wishing all a very Happy New Year!!