Actress Mitaali Nag who was last seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is pretty excited about the upcoming Bigg Boss 16 finale which will be aired on 12 and 13 February. As the tension mounts on the popular show’s climax, Mitaali wishes the best for the finalists Priyanka Chaudhary, Shiv Thackrey and Rapper MC Stan. Aashiqana 2 actor Mitaai Nag talks about her favourite contestants and who she is rooting for!!

Says Mitaali, “I don’t really follow Bigg Boss, I watch it on and off as my husband watches it. I was rooting for Sumbul (Touqeer Khan) as I know her and also because she played really well. Now that Sumbul is out of race, I think Priyanka has a great chance to win.”

Mitaali feels that the contestants roped in for this year’s Bigg Boss were an interesting watch. “This year’s BB’s casting was excellent. And Abdu was the feel-good factor of the BB house. He was a great entertainer too,” she adds.

“As many people like watching fiction, reality shows give a breather. And BB is the baap of all reality shows. I know a lot of people who don’t watch Indian television but they are hooked on to BB.”

On whether she would do Bigg Boss if given a chance, Mitaali is quick to reply, “I don’t think I can handle BB. It’s too much for me… the challenges and all are not difficult for me. But it’s the overall drama that keeps taking place in the house that keeps me away from the thought of participating in the show. I don’t like fights, arguments or disrespecting people. I would prefer visiting the BB house to promote my show or movie.”