Aadesh Chaudhary the talented actor is very frank in his perspective and has an open view on many aspects about his life. In a candid chat, Aadesh answers our Rapid Fire questions for our segment.
Check them here.
The superpower you want to have:
Power to be present at two places at the same time with which I can spend time with family and do my work too.
Film actor you get inspired by:
Ajay Devgn
The kind of inspiration you crave for:
Simple and sorted, be positive and have faith
Tell us a joke:
I am very bad at jokes.
If you are looking for a quote that will inspire you for a new day, what will it be:
New day, new beginnings.
Your favorite Sanitizer brand:
Any brand works. I make sure that it is not too hard/harsh on my skin and should have a pleasant smell.
Something you are really attracted to during lockdown:
Cards .. as we used to play cards a lot in lockdown time.
What kind of books you like to read:
Well I read mostly stories by Munshi Premchand.
The kind of hairdo you love the most:
Any hairdo that can completely pull my look together. Putting effort into your style will have a huge positive impact on your confidence. The right cut will make you more confident in your own appearance.