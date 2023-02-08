Aadesh Chaudhary the talented actor is very frank in his perspective and has an open view on many aspects about his life. In a candid chat, Aadesh answers our Rapid Fire questions for our segment.

Check them here.

The superpower you want to have:

Power to be present at two places at the same time with which I can spend time with family and do my work too.

Film actor you get inspired by:

Ajay Devgn

The kind of inspiration you crave for:

Simple and sorted, be positive and have faith

Tell us a joke:

I am very bad at jokes.

If you are looking for a quote that will inspire you for a new day, what will it be:

New day, new beginnings.

Your favorite Sanitizer brand:

Any brand works. I make sure that it is not too hard/harsh on my skin and should have a pleasant smell.

Something you are really attracted to during lockdown:

Cards .. as we used to play cards a lot in lockdown time.

What kind of books you like to read:

Well I read mostly stories by Munshi Premchand.

The kind of hairdo you love the most:

Any hairdo that can completely pull my look together. Putting effort into your style will have a huge positive impact on your confidence. The right cut will make you more confident in your own appearance.