I want to accommodate more good habits in the New Year: Manoj Chandila

Actor Manoj Chandila who plays the role of Jarnail Singh Atwal in the Zee TV show Ikk Kudi Punjab Di, is happy to be welcoming the New Year 2024 with a lot of positivity. Manoj is happy that he bagged the show Ikk Kudi Punjab Di, in 2023 and looks forward to a lot of happiness and good health in the New Year for his near and dear ones.

Says Manoj Chandila, “My memories of 2023 would be of going to my hometown. I met my friends after a long time and enjoyed being with them. I got the show Ikk Kudi Punjab Di and went for its shoot in October. When I was shooting in Punjab, I met people who inspired me a lot. I interacted with them and learned a lot. I spent a good time with my wife and daughter in 2023.”

Talking about regrets, Manoj shares, “I don’t have many regrets in the year that has passed by. If I have any, it would be about not spending more time with people I know. And I would have loved to read books more.”

On the growth that he has had to become a better individual in 2023, Manoj avers, “I have become responsive from being reactive. I am a better listener than being a speaker. When you actively listen to another person, you learn a lot about that person, improving your attentiveness. I want to be less attention-deficit in the coming year.”

He talks about his expectations in the New Year. “I expect nothing in the New Year. I want to shed the wrong habits that I have picked up carelessly. I want to add more good habits to my routine. I want to accommodate good habits in the New Year.”

He will welcome the New Year in this way. “I want to have a peaceful dinner near the beach with my wife and daughter. I want to avoid the crowd when I welcome the New Year. I wish to have soft music, the sound of the sea and food.”

Lastly, he says, “I pray that my family, well-wishers and fans have a happy life. When you are happy, you will stay healthy. The best thing that you can do for yourself is to control your mood and be happy. Maintain calmness in life as that makes you more efficient.”

Here’s wishing all our readers a Happy New Year!!