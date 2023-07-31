I want to play Celebrity Cricket League: Shiraz Khan

Actor Shiraz Khan who was seen in TV shows like Aahat, CID, Crime Patrol among others, loves to play the game of cricket. He has indulged in celebrity cricket league, BCL for two years. Currently, he is hosting a chat show and is a popular content creator on Social media.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Shiraz talks about his love for sports and the games he plays.
Check here.
Your favourite sports:
Cricket
Favourite sports person/people:
Shahid Afridi
Which sport do you indulge in playing?:
Cricket
Your favorite memory watching a particular game/ sport:
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final 2007
How will you rate your eagerness to play a sport? (Out of 5):
5
Your favourite memory playing a sport:
When I was playing for BCL which aired on Colors channel
If you were given a chance to indulge in a sports activity what will it be?
I want to play Celebrity Cricket League
Your favourite food to munch while watching sports:
Protein bar
Your Eureka moment from sports will be:
All World Cup finals
Your inspirational quote related to sports will be:
Together we can and we will make a difference.
