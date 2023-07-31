I want to play Celebrity Cricket League: Shiraz Khan

Actor Shiraz Khan who was seen in TV shows like Aahat, CID, Crime Patrol among others, loves to play the game of cricket. He has indulged in celebrity cricket league, BCL for two years. Currently, he is hosting a chat show and is a popular content creator on Social media.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Shiraz talks about his love for sports and the games he plays.



Your favourite sports:

Cricket

Favourite sports person/people:

Shahid Afridi

Which sport do you indulge in playing?:

Cricket

Your favorite memory watching a particular game/ sport:

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final 2007

How will you rate your eagerness to play a sport? (Out of 5):

5

Your favourite memory playing a sport:

When I was playing for BCL which aired on Colors channel

If you were given a chance to indulge in a sports activity what will it be?

I want to play Celebrity Cricket League

Your favourite food to munch while watching sports:

Protein bar

Your Eureka moment from sports will be:

All World Cup finals

Your inspirational quote related to sports will be:

Together we can and we will make a difference.

