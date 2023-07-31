ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

I want to play Celebrity Cricket League: Shiraz Khan

Actor Shiraz Khan who loves to play the game of cricket and also has participated in Celebrity Cricket League, talks about his passion for sports. Read it here in the sports segment.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
31 Jul,2023 17:35:10
I want to play Celebrity Cricket League: Shiraz Khan 839407

Actor Shiraz Khan who was seen in TV shows like Aahat, CID, Crime Patrol among others, loves to play the game of cricket. He has indulged in celebrity cricket league, BCL for two years. Currently, he is hosting a chat show and is a popular content creator on Social media.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Shiraz talks about his love for sports and the games he plays.

Check here.

Your favourite sports:

Cricket

Favourite sports person/people:

Shahid Afridi

Which sport do you indulge in playing?:

Cricket

Your favorite memory watching a particular game/ sport:

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final 2007

How will you rate your eagerness to play a sport? (Out of 5):

5

Your favourite memory playing a sport:

When I was playing for BCL which aired on Colors channel

If you were given a chance to indulge in a sports activity what will it be?

I want to play Celebrity Cricket League

Your favourite food to munch while watching sports:

Protein bar

Your Eureka moment from sports will be:

All World Cup finals

Your inspirational quote related to sports will be:

Together we can and we will make a difference.

My reinforced learning with Kohrra has been to follow my instinct: Showrunner Sudip Sharma 

I wish to create a bigger impact as Savi Virat Chavan with every passing day in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavika Sharma 

Exclusive: Rithvik Dhanjani bags Akhil Abrol’s OTT film

Shooting the climax of Kohrra in the very beginning was the most challenging aspect for me: Director Randeep Jha

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Related Post
Life has turned into a race, and we need to break the pattern: Aditya Deshmukh 839395
Life has turned into a race, and we need to break the pattern: Aditya Deshmukh
I simply enjoy the process of cooking: Kanupriya Pandit 839375
I simply enjoy the process of cooking: Kanupriya Pandit
Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani to play the lead in Rrahul Mevawala directed web series Forever 839340
Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani to play the lead in Rrahul Mevawala directed web series Forever
Exclusive: Nikhill Khurana to feature in RSVP Films' web series Pill 839335
Exclusive: Nikhill Khurana to feature in RSVP Films’ web series Pill
Exclusive: Nishant Malkhani to play the lead in Alchemy Films' new show for Sony SAB? 839333
Exclusive: Nishant Malkhani to play the lead in Alchemy Films’ new show for Sony SAB?
My reinforced learning with Kohrra has been to follow my instinct: Showrunner Sudip Sharma 838975
My reinforced learning with Kohrra has been to follow my instinct: Showrunner Sudip Sharma
Latest Stories
Ghoomer: Abhishek Bachchan And Saiyami Kher Starrer Releases On This Date; Check Here 839379
Ghoomer: Abhishek Bachchan And Saiyami Kher Starrer Releases On This Date; Check Here
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan to break Radha's Teej fast in jail 839286
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan to break Radha’s Teej fast in jail
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Kavya and Palki come together to save Rajveer 839392
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Kavya and Palki come together to save Rajveer
Hilarious Ride Ahead: "Dream Girl 2" Teaser Builds Excitement for trailer release tomorrow! 839383
Hilarious Ride Ahead: “Dream Girl 2” Teaser Builds Excitement for trailer release tomorrow!
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh kicks out Aradhna from his life and company 839373
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh kicks out Aradhna from his life and company
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad gets emotional on receiving daughter's special message 839355
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad gets emotional on receiving daughter’s special message
Read Latest News