I will surely not bond with Munawar Faruqui in the Bigg Boss 17 house: Ayesha Khan

The Bigg Boss 17 house is in for a rollercoaster ride as Ayesha Khan, the ex-girlfriend of controversial comedian Munawar Faruqui, makes a dramatic wildcard entry. The sparks fly immediately as she confronts Munawar over allegations of two-timing with another contestant, Nazila. In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz.com, Ayesha outlines her plan to expose Munawar and shares insights into her strengths as a contestant.

Ayesha doesn’t shy away from the confrontation with Munawar, asserting, “I will confront him. I have a lot of things to clear with him. I believe when audiences will witness both sides of stories, then they will understand who is right and who is wrong. That’s enough to expose him.”

Describing herself as entertaining and real, Ayesha shares, “I keep my heart on my sleeves. I just say what I feel so.” With Munawar Faruqui off her list of potential allies, Ayesha Khan revealed her preference for bonding with contestants Isha and Ankita. She said, “I will surely not bond with Munawar. I like Isha and Ankita in the show. Rest, I believe when I will go inside I will get to know.”

When asked if her goal is to defeat Munawar, she responds affirmatively, stating, “Yes, of course, if I am entering as a contestant then my motive is to win the show and come back.” Ayesha is set to make her mark in the Bigg Boss house, and fans are eagerly waiting to see how her journey unfolds. The stage is set for a rollercoaster ride of emotions, alliances, and conflicts as Ayesha embarks on her quest for victory in the Bigg Boss house.