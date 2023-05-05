I would love to play a cricket match in front of a huge crowd: Chetan Hansraj

Chetan Hansraj the charismatic actor who is known for his baddie and antihero acts on television is a sports freak. He enjoys playing Water polo and loves to watch the games that he loves.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Chetan talks about his passion for sports.
Favourite sports person/people:
Sachin Tendulkar, Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
Which sport do you indulge in playing?
I love playing Water Polo. I swim a lot.
Your favorite memory watching a particular game/ sport:
The World Cup match between Brazil and Italy. Roberto Baggio missed a penalty kick in that game.
How will you rate your eagerness to play a sport? (Out of 5)
I am now nearing 50. So it will be around 3.
Your favourite memory playing a sport:
I was playing the finals of a Water Polo National event. We won at the end moment of the game. My friend Amit scored a goal and we won the cup. That was a fabulous moment for all of us.
If you were given a chance to indulge in a sports activity what will it be?
I would love to play Cricket in front of a huge crowd.
Your favourite food to munch while watching sports:
Popcorn.
Your inspirational quote related to sports will be:
Move like a butterfly, sting like a bee.