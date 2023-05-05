I would love to play a cricket match in front of a huge crowd: Chetan Hansraj

Chetan Hansraj the talented actor who is seen in Colors' Bekaboo talks about his love for sports.

Chetan Hansraj the charismatic actor who is known for his baddie and antihero acts on television is a sports freak. He enjoys playing Water polo and loves to watch the games that he loves.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Chetan talks about his passion for sports.

Check here.

Favourite sports person/people:

Sachin Tendulkar, Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Which sport do you indulge in playing?

I love playing Water Polo. I swim a lot.

Your favorite memory watching a particular game/ sport:

The World Cup match between Brazil and Italy. Roberto Baggio missed a penalty kick in that game.

How will you rate your eagerness to play a sport? (Out of 5)

I am now nearing 50. So it will be around 3.

Your favourite memory playing a sport:

I was playing the finals of a Water Polo National event. We won at the end moment of the game. My friend Amit scored a goal and we won the cup. That was a fabulous moment for all of us.

If you were given a chance to indulge in a sports activity what will it be?

I would love to play Cricket in front of a huge crowd.

Your favourite food to munch while watching sports:

Popcorn.

Your inspirational quote related to sports will be:

Move like a butterfly, sting like a bee.