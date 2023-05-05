ADVERTISEMENT
I would love to play a cricket match in front of a huge crowd: Chetan Hansraj

Chetan Hansraj the talented actor who is seen in Colors' Bekaboo talks about his love for sports.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
05 May,2023 16:22:35
Chetan Hansraj the charismatic actor who is known for his baddie and antihero acts on television is a sports freak. He enjoys playing Water polo and loves to watch the games that he loves.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Chetan talks about his passion for sports.

Check here.

Favourite sports person/people:

Sachin Tendulkar, Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Which sport do you indulge in playing?

I love playing Water Polo. I swim a lot.

Your favorite memory watching a particular game/ sport:

The World Cup match between Brazil and Italy. Roberto Baggio missed a penalty kick in that game.

How will you rate your eagerness to play a sport? (Out of 5)

I am now nearing 50. So it will be around 3.

Your favourite memory playing a sport:

I was playing the finals of a Water Polo National event. We won at the end moment of the game. My friend Amit scored a goal and we won the cup. That was a fabulous moment for all of us.

If you were given a chance to indulge in a sports activity what will it be?

I would love to play Cricket in front of a huge crowd.

Your favourite food to munch while watching sports:

Popcorn.

Your inspirational quote related to sports will be:

Move like a butterfly, sting like a bee.

Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

