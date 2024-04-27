Review of Colors’ Lakshmi Narayan: Perfect creation of a breath-taking mythological multiverse

Lakshmi Narayan – Sukh Saamarthya Santoolan the new Colors’ mythological show presents the audience with the divine tale of the Universe’s ideal couple – Lakshmi and Narayan. This very elegantly creates a grand mythological multiverse, which has its root force in the show Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav. Swastik Productions, the production house adds yet another feather to its rich repertoire of creating mythological concepts that are lesser known to the layman. We know Lakshmi as the Goddess of Wealth and Narayan as the Creator of mankind. However, not much is known about their combined power, as Lakshmi Narayan, the perfect divine couple who associated together to create mankind, and bring harmony, prosperity and tranquillity.

Yet again, the makers have proven that research and a deep understanding of the Hindu culture can help in executing a grand divine narrative, woven with tales of spiritual enhancement and enlightenment.

Lakshmi Narayan brings the same actors on board from the show Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav to strengthen their divine multiverse world.

The enchanting story of Lakshmi and Narayan starts with them realizing that they are an indispensable couple who can together, create mankind, bring happiness, prosperity and the right balance to existence. The dialogues between Lakshmi and Narayan in the narrative, where they talk of light and darkness being together, happiness and sorrow being together to harmonize the Universe, propels the narrative further.

The importance of the right measures of happiness, ability and proper balance needed for the existence of mankind, is explained very vividly. The narrative of the show promises to bring to light such beautiful principles and timeless wisdom, which are the outcome of the fulfilling relationship of Lakshmi and Narayan. Every tale unearthed and brought to light, is sure to enhance the common man’s vision and make him more deep-rooted to his divine relationship of Lakshmi and Narayan.

There are no adjectives to describe the purity with which the storytelling has been executed. The same can be said about the masterpiece of the divine world that the viewers get to see in this multiverse. We have been enjoying the grand look and feel of the show Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav. The sets for this show Lakshmi Narayan go notches higher in creating a breathtaking extravaganza concerning its look and feel of the divine premise of Lakshmi Narayan and the Paatal Lok. It is again the sheer brilliance of the grand sets that creates the magic of the divine Universe.

Coming to performances, Srikant Dwivedi as Narayan has the grace and strength to carry forward the beautiful narrative as the central character. We have already seen him in Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav. His central role in this show, adds a new feather to his flourishing skillset as a performer. Shivya Pathania has always been a charming asset for mythological concepts. She is the new addition to this star cast for the new show and leaves an everlasting impression as Lakshmi.

Together, Srikant and Shivya have already succeeded in rendering a positive impact on their divine roles as a couple.

Amit Pachori as the aggressive and ruthless horse-headed Hayagreev renders a strong presence in the narrative. His sequences are impactful and effective.

The story in the initial episodes has moved at a convenient pace and has emphasized a strong connection of divinity with the audience. It has been a great start for the show, with its message resonating loud and clear of ‘Har Ghar Mein Hain Laxmi Narayan’.

Such mythological shows pave the way for the layman to be connected with the vast Hindu culture, understanding its depth and essence. Lakshmi Narayan is one such show that is headed towards the right direction of educating the masses, about the divine treasures of love and devotion. Kudos to Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary and his hardworking team for working on this gem of a concept and to Colors for providing the perfect platform for such mythological masterpieces to be shown to the layman.

We credit the show with 4 stars out of 5.