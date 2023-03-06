The festival of colours is finally here, but unlike any other year, Holi will be celebrated in an entirely different fashion, than before. Aditi Sharma who essays the role of Dua in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua is all excited to celebrate the festival.

Talking exclusively to IWMBuzz.com, Aditi mentioned: “Holi is a festival that has made a place in our hearts and childhood memories. When I was a kid, I loved playing with water balloons, but now I understand that it’s not very safe. Now I play with only organic ‘gulaal’ when it comes to colors, as I am very cautious about celebrating the festival safely. I would urge my fans to play Holi responsibly and respect the decision of the ones who don’t want to indulge because consent is very important. I wish one and everyone a Happy and safe Holi!”

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.