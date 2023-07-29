ADVERTISEMENT
In pic: Paras Kalnawat gets goofy at the gym

Paras rocks a cool and casual white t-shirt that features an intense panther face. But wait, here comes the twist! The panther may look fierce, but guess what? Paras himself strikes a goofy expression that matches the panther's intensity.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 Jul,2023 05:30:04
Hey there, gym-goers and Paras Kalnawat fans, get ready for a dose of goofy and stylish fun! The actor recently unleashed his playful side at the gym, and of course, he couldn’t resist sharing the hilarity with his fans on Instagram. So, get ready to witness some candid and crazy moments from this fitness-loving heartthrob!

In the pictures, Paras rocks a cool and casual white t-shirt that features an intense panther face. But wait, here comes the twist! The panther may look fierce, but guess what? Paras himself strikes a goofy expression that matches the panther’s intensity. Talk about being one with the wild side!

But that’s not all; our charming actor is not shy about showing off his hard-earned gains. Flexing those big biceps like a pro, he playfully captions the post as “big black cat.” Looks like the gym is not just about workouts for Paras; it’s a jungle of fun and amusement too!

Check out-

Now, let’s talk about his fantastic work on the small screen. Paras Kalnawat has been winning hearts in the world of Indian television with his exceptional talent and charming persona. From playing Samar in “Meri Durga” to the lovable Raj in “Mariam Khan – Reporting Live,” he has proved his versatility as an actor. Fans can’t get enough of his on-screen charm and charisma, which he effortlessly brings to each character he portrays.

So, while we eagerly await more glimpses of Paras being goofy and goofy, let’s continue cheering for him in his shows, because this talented actor knows how to make every moment entertaining, be it on or off-screen!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

