In Pic: Paras Kalnawat, Munawar Faruqui, Be YouNick and others get candid at nightclub

Paras Kalnawat took to his social media handle to share the candid moments with the other esteemed personalities, giving fans a sneak peek to their wild party fun. Check out the pictures below-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Jun,2023 09:59:34
The stunning names in town, including the dapper Paras Kalnawat, the hilarious Munawar Faruqui, and the YouTube sensation Be YouNick, were caught on camera getting candid at a rocking nightclub. Owing to that, Paras Kalnawat took to his social media handle to share the candid moments with the other esteemed personalities, giving fans a sneak peek to their wild party fun.

Paras Kalnawat shares pictures from night club

In the picture, we can see the boys going all smiles. Paras looked stunning in her casual black outfit, followed by Munawar in his stylish swagger white suit and Be YouNick looked the coolest in casuals, deckled in white t-shirt and blue denim jeans.

Sharing the picture, Paras wrote, “Already feeling like madari 🔥
Congratulations mere bhai for your new album! 💥
#Madari #MunawarFaruqui #Album #Music #ParasKalnawat #Night”

Here take a look-

In Pic: Paras Kalnawat, Munawar Faruqui, Be YouNick and others get candid at nightclub 813737

Munawar wrote, “love hi love” This stand-up comedian is renowned for his razor-sharp wit and hilarious anecdotes that leave audiences in splits. With his unique comedic style and fearless approach to tackling social issues, Munawar has become a prominent figure in the comedy circuit.

Speaking of Be YouNick, the YouTube sensation who has taken the digital world by storm. With his witty skits, relatable content, and endearing personality, Be YouNick has amassed a huge following of loyal fans.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

