ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

In Pics: Paras Kalnawat drops nerdy fashion cues in black

Paras Kalnawat shared snapshots of his preppy look, leaving fans both intrigued and smitten. Alongside the snapshots, he penned a playful caption that read, "You have 365 days to fall in love with me!"

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
17 Aug,2023 11:30:40
In Pics: Paras Kalnawat drops nerdy fashion cues in black 843387

Paras Kalnawat recently turned heads as he donned a nerdy yet captivating ensemble. The heartthrob, known for his roles in various television shows, showcased his distinct style by sporting a sleek black casual t-shirt paired with a laid-back, messy hairdo. However, what truly caught the eye were his suave black nerdy glasses, adding an intellectual twist to his overall appearance.

Taking to his social media platform, Kalnawat shared snapshots of his preppy look, leaving fans both intrigued and smitten. Alongside the snapshots, he penned a playful caption that read, “You have 365 days to fall in love with me!” This charismatic statement has sent ripples of excitement throughout his fan base, igniting discussions about his unique blend of nerdy and hot aesthetics.

Have a look at the pictures-

In Pics: Paras Kalnawat drops nerdy fashion cues in black 843384

In Pics: Paras Kalnawat drops nerdy fashion cues in black 843385

In Pics: Paras Kalnawat drops nerdy fashion cues in black 843386

Work Front

Paras Kalnawat, a name that resonates with dynamic talent and unwavering dedication, is leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment industry through his diverse and engaging body of work. With a penchant for selecting roles that challenge the norm and embody depth, Kalnawat has become a prominent figure in the realm of television dramas

The actor was earlier seen in shows like Anupamaa, Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10 and more. Currently he is in the show, Kundali Bhagya where he is starred alongside Shraddha Arya and other leading stars from the television industry.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Did you know Kundali Bhagya actor Paras Kalnawat owns more than 380 pairs of sneakers? 842953
Did you know Kundali Bhagya actor Paras Kalnawat owns more than 380 pairs of sneakers?
In pic: Paras Kalnawat gets goofy at the gym 838701
In pic: Paras Kalnawat gets goofy at the gym
Paras Kalnawat talks about ‘love’ and ‘boundaries’, what’s happening? 838281
Paras Kalnawat talks about ‘love’ and ‘boundaries’, what’s happening?
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Preeta runs behind Rajveer; weeps as the police arrests him 835048
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Preeta runs behind Rajveer; weeps as the police arrests him
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Rajveer accused of stealing at the Luthra house 834691
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Rajveer accused of stealing at the Luthra house
Shraddha Arya And Paras Kalnawat Fun Banter Behind The Scenes 820311
Shraddha Arya And Paras Kalnawat Fun Banter Behind The Scenes
Latest Stories
Prerna Arora To Team Up With Sanjay Dutt For An Action Thriller 843414
Prerna Arora To Team Up With Sanjay Dutt For An Action Thriller
Studio 17 Partners with DistroTV to Build and Distribute 'Kids TV' FAST Linear Channel to Global Audiences 843416
Studio 17 Partners with DistroTV to Build and Distribute ‘Kids TV’ FAST Linear Channel to Global Audiences
Kushi Event: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is glam personified in red sheer saree 843395
Kushi Event: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is glam personified in red sheer saree
Rakul Preet Singh makes a case for cheeky pantsuits, see pics 843400
Rakul Preet Singh makes a case for cheeky pantsuits, see pics
Exclusive: Anjali Mukhi to be the much-anticipated entry in Sony TV's Kathaa Ankahee 843413
Exclusive: Anjali Mukhi to be the much-anticipated entry in Sony TV’s Kathaa Ankahee
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi emotionally blackmails Rishi 843411
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi emotionally blackmails Rishi
Read Latest News