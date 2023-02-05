Raj Anadkat, the leading television actor is continuing to give us pure lifestyle goals on Instagram. The TMKOC fame actor owns a huge number of fan following on his Instagram handle and has been keeping his fans all engaged with her posts and pictures every now and then. Owing to that, the actor has now shared pictures a Dubai eatery, where we can see him enjoying some yum pasta.

Raj played the role of Tapu Gada in India’s longest running comedy drama show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor however left the show last year and is currently venturing into different pathways in career. He was last seen in the ad campaign of Manyavar alongside Ranveer Singh. He also owns a steady YouTube channel, where he shares cooking videos and vlogs for his fans.

Given that, it’s known to his fans that how great time of a foodie he is. That being said, the actor has now shared pictures from his recent Dubai trip on Instagram, where we can see him enjoying yum pasta on table. We can see him all ready to dig in the white sauce pasta with his fork that’s plated on the table. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Eating `Aakhri Pasta ‘ In Dubai 🍝 😋#rajanadkat #dubai #foodie #dubailife #travel #pasta #food #traveldiaries”

He can be seen wearing a purple checkered unbuttoned shirt. He teamed it off with casual white t-shirt and simple hair. In the first pictures we can see him looking away from the camera, while in the second video, we can see him enjoying small bites of his burning hot yum pasta.

