Sriti Jha is one of the leading television stars. Known for her acting chops in the show Kumkum Bhagya, the actress managed to bring forth her best as an actor, portraying the character Pragya. The show also starred Shabir Ahluwalia. Their chemistry still remains one of the most celebrated amongst the fans.

Apart from that, Sriti Jha, today holds a huge fan following on her Instagram handle too. The actress inspires the youth every now and then, with fashion folios on her Instagram handle. What also keeps us hooked to her profile, is her amazing travel dairies that she puts up with. Owing to that, here we have shared Sriti Jha’s most exotic travel moments from her Instagram-

When Sriti Jha shared pictures from her Montserrat diaries on her Instagram handle. Looking all stunning wearing her checkered beige coat topped on her jeans, she completed the look with white scarf, beautiful short hair with cute bangs and minimal makeup. The backdrop featuring vast blue sky and mountains looked the perfect.

Here’s when Sriti Jha gave us pure winter fashion goals wearing a sheer long white warm wrapped around ensemble. She teamed it with white sneakers, gloves and a warm black beanie cap. She can be seen all chilling in the cold. Check out-

When Sriti Jha shared the must-click picture from Paris. She can be seen in front of the Eiffel Tower, all smiling. Sriti wore a stylish black down padded jacket. She teamed it with peach orange beanie cap, a neck warmer and completed the look with long sling bag. Check out-

When Sriti Jha dropped insights from her camping life. She can be seen chilling amid the forest, enjoying her camping life, sipping on her warm coffee. Sriti wore pink padded jacket teamed with trousers and slippers.

Check out-