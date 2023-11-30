Inside Kundali Bhagya Actor Paras Kalnawat’s Swanky Fashion In Dubai

One of the most loved shows, Kundali Bhagya actor Paras Kalnawat, has become a heartthrob of millions of hearts with his stint. The actor has a dashing personality and always shows the best fashion with his top-notch taste. And this time, the handsome hunk shows his swanky fashion on his Dubai vacation. Let’s take a look below.

Paras Kalnawat’s Swanky Fashion

Taking to his Instagram handle, Paras Kalnawat drops a series of photos showcasing his dashing personality in the swanky fashion choices. The actor can be seen embracing two looks in different outfits in the images. In the first look, he dons a greenish-blue shirt paired with black pants, and the shiny black shoes complement his appearance. With the stylish watch, he adds an extra dose of sophistication. The open button and the color make him look nothing short of ‘Patakha.’

While in the second look, Paras Kalnawat flaunts his charm in a not-so-casual avatar. The actor dons a white t-shirt paired with a matching zipper. With the whitewashed blue denim, he creates a charismatic look. The white sneakers look attractive. With the complementing wristwatch, the actor elevates his appearance. Paras’s glam always makes us wonder about him, and he is an inspiration for many.

Did you like Paras Kalnawat’s swanky fashion game? Drop your views in the comments box below.