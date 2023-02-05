Nothing gets out of style when the stunning ever tv dreamboats Parth Samthaan and Karan Kundrra are here. The actors have always been grand with their style statures, no matter what they slip in, and here again, the duo is here with their classic fashion etiquettes in boss avatars. While Parth dropped some cool added on funk outfits in the row, Karan Kundrra looks all bossy in his bossy avatar.

Parth Samthaan took to his Instagram handle to share a fashion transition video as he decked up all stylish bomber red jacket topped on his black casuals. The actor completed the look with messy hair and sneakers. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Alexa- What’s your future gonna be like !!!🥹😎#fashionstyle #dressup #trending #trendingreels #reelsinstagram #stylediary”

On the other hand, Karan Kundrra can be spotted in a stylish beige trench coat. He topped it on his black co-Ords. He completed the look with spiked hair, black shades and a pair of black boots.

Professional Front

Parth Samthaan sparked to fame with his spectacular energy and honed skills in the series show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. The series has been so popular that it has now come up with its 4th season in demand. Other than that, he also is known for his portrayal in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. He acted in films and other music videos too.

Karan Kundrra is known for his class and swag whenever he has come up with his stylish fashion ensembles. However not just that, Karan has also showed up his brilliant skills as an actor in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and now Ishq Mein Ghayal. He was also seen in the 15th season of Bigg Boss.