Inside Shivangi Joshi’s 100th Episode Celebration Of ‘Barsatein’

The heartthrob beauty Shivangi Joshi once again won the hearts of the audience on-screen with her stint in her new show Barsatein. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shivangi shared photos from celebrating the 100th episode’s completion. Let’s dive into the celebration mood.

Shivangi Joshi’s 100th Episode Celebration

Taking to her Instagram story, Shivangi drops a glimpse from the 100th episode celebrations. She can be seen posing with Khushal Tandon in the photos as the duo impressed the audience with their on-screen chemistry. However, with the visuals, it seems the duo share great chemistry off-screen, too.

While in the other photos, Shivangi can be seen unboxing the surprise cake from her loved ones. The creamy chocolate cake features Shivangi Joshi’s character ‘Aradhana Sahni’ photos with a PNG image. The text wrote, “Happy 100 Episodes Of Aradhana Sahni”.

In the serial, Shivangi Joshi can be seen in the lead role opposite Khushal Tandon. The actress garnered massive love from her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. And now she is ruling over hearts as Aaradhana. Shivangi Joshi enjoys massive fandom on her Instagram handle through regular posts and updates. Her amazing personality and fashion have also become the talk of the town.

Did you like Shivangi Joshi’s 100th episode celebration? Drop your views in the comments box below.