Inside Shivangi Joshi’s 9 Million Instagram Followers Celebration

Shivangi Joshi is one of the leading actresses in the entertainment world. With her top-notch acting skills, she has garnered love from the audience and the critics. Her portrayal on screen is such that the audience connects with her and the show. Apart from being a successful actress in the television world, Shivangi is also a social media sensation. And today, the diva celebrates her 9 million followers on her Instagram profile.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shivangi Joshi drops several photos of herself treating her fans in the evening. Sharing these pictures in the caption, she revealed that the actress had crossed 9 million followers on her handle and penned a thank note. “9M Insta fam.. A big thankyou to all you…,” she captioned.

However, in the sizzling photos, Shivangi treats her fans with her winter fashion. The Barsatein actress wore a multi-coloured woven sweater dress. The halter neck pattern with the backless detail increases the hotness bar. Her sense curls hairstyle with the rosy makeup gives her a wow look. Throughout the photos, Shivangi showcases her sizzling look in the jaw-dropping poses.

We also congratulated Shivangi Joshi for crossing 9 Million fam on Instagram. Share your wishes in the comments box below.