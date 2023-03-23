Sumbul Touqeer Khan, the Bigg Boss fame is now in Ooty for shooting. The actress has shared some candid moments from her Ooty diaries on her Instagram handle, where we can see her enjoying and cherishing in middle of her shooting schedules. The actress wrapped herself up in warm layers in the morning while she enjoys a ‘garam chai ki pyali ho’

In the pictures, we can see Sumbul decked up in a stylish striped black and white t-shirt. She topped it with a classic black sweater. She teamed it with a matching beanie cap. The actress completed the look with no makeup, while she can be seen enjoying a hot cup of tea at the shooting. The actress also flaunted her new blue highlights as she got clicked for the pictures.

Sharing the pictures, Sumbul Touqeer wrote, “Ek garam chai ki pyaali ho😝🙈 #ooty” here take a look-

Sumbul Touqeer made headlines earlier with her participation in the show Bigg Boss. The actress before that, earned as household fame with her work in Imlie. However, while she is now one of the most celebrated stars in the country. The actress repeatedly faced discrimination for being dark skinned. Addressing the same, the actress said, “When I bagged Imlie also things didn’t change instantly. People would call up and say ‘Arre kaisi ladki ko cast kar liya, kaali hai (what kind of a girl did you cast, she is black)’. I had felt very bad that day and I cried a lot but after the telecast, things started to change. Our opening TRP numbers were 2.2 and the number just went up from there. It never came down till the time I was a part of it. People forgot how I looked, they just noticed my work. The people, who disliked me also started praising me. I feel this is all based on convenience.”

She added, “I started as a child actor and whenever I went for auditions they only wanted fair-skinned actors. The requirement was always for fair child actors. It was very demeaning and insulting. It was something that I never appreciated and did not like. I had started to believe that if you are dark-skinned you can’t be a lead heroine. All the heroines, if you see them all, were mostly fair. I don’t have anything against anyone but this is what I started to believe. But this stereotype broke when I bagged Imlie.” As quoted by ABP Live.