Nothing can be more exciting than that attending your friend’s marriage. Your friend getting married, could be the best thing possible, right? Well, this doesn’t change for celebrities as well! Owing to that, Sunayana Fozdar, who is known for the role of Anjali Bhabhi in the show TMKOC has now shared a glimpse of her friend’s wedding on her Instagram handle, where we can see her having her best time.

The video showcases moments from Haldi to some other rituals that occur at an Indian’s wedding. The video sparked with joy and fun as Fozdar shared it on her social media handle. Sharing the beautiful video on her social media handle, Sunayana Fozdar wrote, “Yaar ki Shaadi 🌼 #dalniktake2 Indian Traditional Weddings bring friends and family closer!!!! And of course the Best part is the madness that follows!!! @kaurdalljiet We Love you and every moment captured shows just that @niknpatel jiju☺️Welcome to the family”

The actress as usual looked stunning in her traditional ensemble. She can be seen wearing a beautiful designer floral lehenga choli. She completed the look with her long wavy hair, beautiful makeup look and sheer accessories. The actress was also accompanied by her other friends at the ceremony, all having their best times together.

Coming to Sunayana Fozdar, the actress plays Anjali Bhabhi and has her own fanbase. The actress replaced Neha Mehta in the show, and in no time earned love with her honing acting skills in the show.

