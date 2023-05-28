Inside Sunayana Fozdar’s weekend hilarity with her husband

Sunayana Fozdar, the talented actress known for her role in the popular show TMKOC, has been keeping her social media followers entertained with her lively posts. In a recent video shared on her social media platforms, Sunayana gave her fans a glimpse into the hilarious antics that unfold on her weekends with her husband. The video captures a comical moment where Sunayana is diligently cleaning her settee at home, engrossed in her task.

However, her husband enters the scene with mischief in his eyes, seeking some romantic moments. Despite his attempts to sway her, Sunayana remains focused on her cleaning mission, insisting that her husband lend a helping hand. Undeterred, her mischievous partner playfully throws the duster towards her, adding a touch of hilarity to the situation.

The video showcases Sunayana Fozdar’s ability to bring laughter into everyday moments, reminding us all to find joy in the simplest of interactions. Her candid and relatable portrayal of these light-hearted incidents continues to charm her fans and leave them eagerly awaiting more entertaining glimpses into her life off-screen.

TMKOC has gained immense popularity due to its family-friendly content, witty dialogues, and the strong bond between the characters. Each episode brings forth hilarious scenarios and social issues that are handled with a comedic touch, offering light-hearted entertainment to the audience. The show has successfully tackled various social topics, promoting messages of harmony, unity, and positive values.