ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Inside Sunayana Fozdar’s weekend hilarity with her husband

Sunayana Fozdar, the talented actress known for her role in the popular show TMKOC, has been keeping her social media followers entertained with her lively posts. Scroll below to check her latest video

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
28 May,2023 05:50:50
Inside Sunayana Fozdar’s weekend hilarity with her husband

Sunayana Fozdar, the talented actress known for her role in the popular show TMKOC, has been keeping her social media followers entertained with her lively posts. In a recent video shared on her social media platforms, Sunayana gave her fans a glimpse into the hilarious antics that unfold on her weekends with her husband. The video captures a comical moment where Sunayana is diligently cleaning her settee at home, engrossed in her task.

However, her husband enters the scene with mischief in his eyes, seeking some romantic moments. Despite his attempts to sway her, Sunayana remains focused on her cleaning mission, insisting that her husband lend a helping hand. Undeterred, her mischievous partner playfully throws the duster towards her, adding a touch of hilarity to the situation.

Sunayana Fozdar’s video

The video showcases Sunayana Fozdar’s ability to bring laughter into everyday moments, reminding us all to find joy in the simplest of interactions. Her candid and relatable portrayal of these light-hearted incidents continues to charm her fans and leave them eagerly awaiting more entertaining glimpses into her life off-screen.

Here take a look-

TMKOC

TMKOC has gained immense popularity due to its family-friendly content, witty dialogues, and the strong bond between the characters. Each episode brings forth hilarious scenarios and social issues that are handled with a comedic touch, offering light-hearted entertainment to the audience. The show has successfully tackled various social topics, promoting messages of harmony, unity, and positive values.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar's summer glow in crop top is too wow
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar's summer glow in crop top is too wow
TMKOC: Textures of blush ft. Sunayana Fozdar
TMKOC: Textures of blush ft. Sunayana Fozdar
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is decked up for beach vacay, check out
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is decked up for beach vacay, check out
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is in party mode, (see moment)
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is in party mode, (see moment)
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is here with wedding fashion inspiration, Palak Sindhwani impresses with morning glow
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is here with wedding fashion inspiration, Palak Sindhwani impresses with morning glow
Scoop: TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar signs Wes Anderson Film
Scoop: TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar signs Wes Anderson Film
Latest Stories
Inside Vishal Singh and Surbhi Jyoti’s Mauritius diaries
Inside Vishal Singh and Surbhi Jyoti’s Mauritius diaries
Nia Sharma’s casual barbiecore couture is all awe
Nia Sharma’s casual barbiecore couture is all awe
‘Humne jebein kamayi hai,’ Sriti Jha’s power talk on women empowerment, watch
‘Humne jebein kamayi hai,’ Sriti Jha’s power talk on women empowerment, watch
"It's Hurtful," Ananya Panday About People's Sexist Comments
"It's Hurtful," Ananya Panday About People's Sexist Comments
Shraddha Kapoor's Statement Hairstyle Is A Must Try
Shraddha Kapoor's Statement Hairstyle Is A Must Try
Alia Bhatt goes all ‘awe’ of Anushka Sharma’s Cannes look
Alia Bhatt goes all ‘awe’ of Anushka Sharma’s Cannes look
Read Latest News