It is a pleasant coincidence to play Hetal Makwana in Pandya Store: Piyali Munsi

Actress Piyali Munsi is having a good run being part of the Pandya Store family on Star Plus. She plays the role of Hetal Amresh Makwana, the eldest daughter-in-law in the Makwana household. For Piyali, this has been a dream role, with the show offering a lot of scope to perform.

Says Piyali, “When I started Pandya Store, I did not come in with a lot of expectation. But it has turned out to be a great experience. To be a part of this show is a blessing. The manner in which we have received admiration and love has been heart-warming. Every character in the Makwana household has only received more and more love from fans.”

“I am extremely satisfied with the generation leap. Playing Hetal is a great experience. When I was briefed about my character, I was told that I would be positive while my husband would be negative. I like the aspect in Hetal where she holds her family together and moves forward. I don’t know how they cast me in this role, because in real life too, I am similar to Hetal’s this quality. It is a pleasant coincidence,” says Piyali.

Amresh (Ankur Nayyar) and Hetal’s love life has been shown uniquely. “They have had ups and downs as a couple. Amresh carries his legacy, and commands respect from others in the house. However, Amresh is loving and caring towards Hetal whenever she needs it. The small things that Amresh does towards Hetal, justify that love does exist between them.”

Piyali is all happy talking about the work ambience on the set. “We work on the set like one big family. We share a great relationship with everyone, from co-actors to crew members to the creatives. Sphere Origin is a great production house to work with. Every actor is taken care of on the set.”

Pandya Store is presently focussing on the rich-to-rags track that the Makwana family is facing. This has brought to light the bigger picture of how love and affection can mould a family to do better. “The struggle now in the track is to get back their riches, for the Makwana family. After the conspiracy created by Bhaven, we slowly start to realize that relationships are important. We are taking care of our family a lot now. The broad storyline of Pandya Store is shown now, after the transition of the Makwana family being poor. The family bonding is strong within the family, and this will be put to the fore.”

Piyali is happy to be paired with Ankur Nayyar. “This is my third show with Ankur. We were earlier together with Siya Ke Ram and then Luv Kush. We played a couple in Luv Kush too. We are back together as a couple in the Pandya Store now. It is great to associate with him as a performer.”

Last but not least, Piyali expresses that she is thankful to be part of this show, Pandya Store. “Every day on the set is filled with happiness and positivity. On a very serious note, it is a party ambience on set to work with such a wonderful set of people.”