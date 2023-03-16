Shakti Arora is a versatile actor and he proved just that in his fruitful journey as the lead in Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya. Replacing an actor of the calibre and popularity of Dheeraj Dhoopar in the well-established role of Karan Luthra was not an easy task. But Shakti Arora made it look as though it was a cakewalk.

Now, with Kundali Bhagya all set for its first big generation leap, Shakti Arora bids adieu to the show.

In an exclusive and frank conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Shakti Arora gets into the depth of this journey and shares interesting facts.

Read on.

How has this journey with Kundali Bhagya been for you?

This has been a very enriching journey. It has been an amazing learning experience, being with a talented set of actors on the show. We had great chemistry and a warm and cordial bond on the set. I will miss them and the show as well. The audience has given me so much appreciation, which cannot be expressed in words. Every role has an end and it is time for me to move on and look for greener pastures. The new generation is taking over in Kundali Bhagya.

How were your thoughts when you replaced Dheeraj Dhoopar?

I had never done a replacement character before. I am used to playing the lead, taking the centre stage. So when I got this opportunity, they told me that the show is taking a leap. So I assumed that the leading lady is also going to be changed. I never expected that I will be replacing a character. I had accepted it and all was finalized on paper. But when I asked them about the heroine, I was told that I will be getting a call from the creative. That was when it struck me that I had actually signed up for a replacement lead role. If I had known of this, I would have blatantly refused.

Having said this, this role has given you all the success?

Yes, exactly!! When the character was explained to me, I felt that it was destiny’s play. I was being too choosy about the roles I wanted to do. I was refusing every role that was coming my way. So I felt that God tricked me into it and slapped me with this role. So I went ahead with it taking it as a challenge. Yes, it was a risk too as replacing a lead character is not easy. But fortunately, God’s grace was on my side and things went smoothly.

So have you come out of this phase as a much more confident actor?

Yes, you are right!! This was a role that I would not have taken if I had known that it was a replacement. As I said, I had never done replacement roles. But to come out of it in a fruitful way, after bagging all the love and affection, indeed makes me more confident as a performer.

How did you enjoy playing Arjun/ Karan Luthra?

Well, for most of the part in my show, I played Arjun. But yes, I enjoyed playing Karan Luthra. The role was meaty for me, playing two characters. Karan was bubbly, chirpy and free-flowing. I however, wanted more of Karan which could not happen. Shraddha is such a spontaneous actor, I enjoyed sharing screen with her.

What are the takeaways from this role?

I was not in the limelight for quite a while. Two years disappeared with Covid, after which I was travelling for a year. This show has now got me into the limelight. I think I should get some roles now. I am in talks with some production houses.

What are the kind of roles you are looking at?

I have done positive, negative, cute and bubbly and romantic roles before. But I have never been part of a thriller concept. I would like to explore many such roles which I have not done.

In future, will you want to look for experimental roles and shows or will you want to play safe?

It all depends on the show and its concept. It will also depend on the kind of role I will play. If it is meaty enough, I will grab any opportunity that will come my way.

Are you keen on getting into the OTT space?

Yes, I have always wanted to get into this space. However, whatever I have been offered, are roles in the ensemble cast. Obviously, shows with ensembles do well. But I am looking for main roles in the OTT space. Till the time I don’t get what I want, I will not switch over.

What is the immediate thought after Kundali Bhagya? Looking for a break or are you ready to get back to work in a new role?

I don’t intend taking a break. If I get any opportunity, I will jump on it. In the meantime, I will concentrate on my health.

What is your message to your fans?

They are very kind, I am blessed to have such sweet fans. They are all hungry to see me more. I will soon be back.