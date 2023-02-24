Nothing can get better for than having a good time with your family! No denying to that. No matter who you are, where you are; a quality time with your family is therapeutic. And that’s what Sunayana Fozdar, the popular Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress is up for. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video to share with her fans, where we can see her having a good dine time at a restaurant with her family.

In the video, we can see Sunayana Fozdar along with her dear lovey-dovey family members, as they all dug into their huge meals, as placed on their tables. Sharing the beautiful video on her social media handle, Fozdar wrote, “Happiness is Sharing a meal,creating memories together with family at dinner ! This is what Indian hospitality is made of ! Thank you 💕@teamashishmaheshwari @maharajabhogmumbai The Great Food and warm hospitality truly made for a “Maharaja Bhog” experience”

Here take a look-

Sunayana looked stunning in her beautiful printed black kurti. She teamed it with sleek straight hair, beautiful bright eyes and red lips. The actress completed the look with her gorgeous smile, as she clicked some random pictures right before she dug into her maharaja thali.

One wrote, “mehta saab ko to aap khan nahi dete aap mehta saab se chori chori kha rhe ho achi baat nhi a je anjli ji .”

Another wrote, “Anjali bhabhi ji aap mast khana kha rahe ho our Mehta sahab ko diting karne bolte ho ye to na insafi hai😂”

What do you think of spending times with your families? Is it something you too love doing? Let us know in the comments below and for such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.