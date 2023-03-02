Jasmin Bhasin and Ayesha Singh are keeping their glow and glam on point. Their latest sun basking pictures are dripping with utmost sensuality and here’s how! The divas took to their Instagram handle to share moments of their sunkissed pictures and we are loving it in and out. The beauties known for their on-screen swag, are exuding some rampant off-duty fashion cues.

Jasmin Bhasin, the Bigg Boss beauty took to her Instagram handle to share a candid moment from her trip to Spain. The actress can be seen decked up in stunning denim casuals as she basks under the sun. She can be seen wearing a beautiful powdered blue icy bomber jacket for the day, that she topped on her high-neck chocolate brown top. She completed the look with low-waist denim jeans. The actress rounded it off with gorgeous wavy hair and minimal accessories.

Keeping her beautiful million dollar smile on her face, she wrote, “Let your soul glow” along with sun emoji in the caption.

Here take a look-

Ayesha Singh on the other hand took to her Instagram handle to share a fashion reel. The actress shared it on her Instagram handle on Wednesday. The actress can be seen all glammed up wearing a silk black saree. She teamed it with her long gorgeous black hair. For makeup, she decked it up with minimal makeup look and high-octane pearled jewellery. Sharing the glimpses the actress mentioned the show ‘Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein’.

Here take a look-