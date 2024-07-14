Jhanak Actors Hiba Nawab And Krushal Ahuja Surprise With Romantic Dance, Checkout Fans Reaction

The lead actors, Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja of Star Plus’s show Jhanak, never miss a chance to rule over the audience’s hearts. Both actors have become favorites of many, portraying the characters of Jhanak and Aniruddha. To treat their fans, the lead cast often shares behind-the-scenes glimpses, leaving fans anticipating.

Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja’s Romantic Dance Moment

On the weekend, Hiba posted an adorable video on her social media handle, Instagram, showcasing her off-screen chemistry with Krushal. The video shows Hiba romantically dancing with Krushal, creating lovey-dovey moments. Their off-screen chemistry is lovely. Their amazing expressions, hand gestures, and simple steps make this romantic dance video a must-watch for Runak fans. The couple impressed us with their romantic moments on the Tu Hai Toh song in Neeti Mohan’s version from the recently released film Mr. And Mrs. Mahi.

But wait, that’s not all! Hiba and Krushal’s traditional ensemble made them look oh-so-breathtaking. Hiba wore a white and creamy lehenga set, including a simple blouse with minimal gold work lauded with a matching skirt and sheer dupatta, adding a touch of sophistication. With exquisite jewelry, rosy cheeks, pink lips, and a clean girl bund hairstyle decorated with gajras, she looks nothing short of heaven’s beauty. On the other hand, Krushal looked handsome in a creamy kurta with matching pajamas. His structured beard and hairstyle made him look handsome.