Jhanak Fame Hiba Nawab Flaunts Hearts Tattoo On Her Back: Here’s Why She’s ‘Love Struck’

Hiba Nawab is a charming Indian television actress known for her stints in top shows like Jijaji Chhat Per Hai, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, Pandya Store, and others. Currently, she appears in the show Jhanak, winning hearts as ‘Jhanak.’ Besides that, the actress is a social media bug who loves to share anecdotes from her personal and professional life. The actress recently shared a photo flaunting the heart tattoos on her backside. Let’s find out what made her ‘love struck’?

Hiba Nawab Flaunts Hearts Tattoo On Back

Taking to her Instagram story, Jhanak fame Hiba Nawab posted a mirror selfie photo facing her back and flaunted pinkish red hearts all over her back and shoulder. From the visuals, it seems she got all hearts tattooed on her back, but it is not what you see. These hearts print on Hiba’s back are a result of heart cupping therapy. Also, the actress clicked a selfie in the therapy room, and the white bed, cotton, and other equipment hint at the same.

For those wondering what heart cupping therapy is and why Hiba needed it, let us reveal that cupping therapy is an alternative medicine in which the therapist puts heart-shaped cups on the skin of your back for a few minutes to create suction. The reason for doing it is to reduce the pain, inflammation, blood follow, relaxation, and overall well-being. And it seems Hiba needed it because of the hectic work schedule.