Jhanak Fame Kajal Pisal Brings Bengali Wedding Fun From The Set, Watch Entertaining Video!

Kajal Pisal is known for her role as Ishika in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She is making waves on the Internet with her recent appearance in the serial Jhanak, where she shares every detail on Instagram posts. The actress recently shared a video and photo on Instagram showcasing BTS’ fun moments. Check it out below!

Kajal Pisal’s Funny Bengali Wedding Moments-

Taking to Instagram, Kajal Pisal shared a video showcasing the behind-the-scenes of a Bengali wedding shot. The video features a groom, Krush Ahuja, in a red and gold sherwani. Also, it features Sachin Verma, Saurabh Agarwal, and Hiba Nawab as she appears in an ivory and red traditional saree look. In the video, all the members pose for the camera.

On-screen bride Arshi as Chandani Sharma looks gorgeous in a red and gold work Bengali style saree with gold jewelry and glam makeup, elevating her look. In the video, Chandani Sharma reveals her stunning ethnic bride look as she gives the camera a flying kiss and shows other cast members on the set. In the next picture, Kajal Pisal showcases a candid moment with her female cast members. Lastly, the actress shared a group picture of the Jhanak cast; all the cast members are seen in an authentic Bengali look.

The Jhanak is a television drama series that premiered on StarPlus on Mon-Sun at 10.30 pm.

