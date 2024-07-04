Jhanak’s Hiba Nawab Turns Makeup Artist for Chandni Sharma: BTS From Wedding Scene

Jhanak actress Hiba Nawab is a heartthrob in the entertainment world. She rules over hearts with her performance on screen. Fans love her acting skills, and that’s what makes her a favorite of many. Besides her acting skills, she is known for her social media presence, keeping her fans engaged with her. Today, she turns into a makeup artist for her co-star Chandni Sharma. Let’s take a look.

Hiba Nawab Turns Makeup Artist For Chandni Sharma

View Instagram Post 1: Jhanak's Hiba Nawab Turns Makeup Artist for Chandni Sharma: BTS From Wedding Scene

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hiba re-shared the story her co-star Poorva Gokhale shared. In the video, the Jhanak lead actress turns into a makeup artist for her on-screen rival Chandni Sharma. She makes the intricate white Kumkum design around Chandni’s eyebrow, giving her an authentic Bengali bride look. Her skills as a makeup artist are commendable. Chandni verg patiently allows Hiba to get her makeup done. And the duo indulges in fun banter. Sharing this video, Poorva wrote, “Our talented ladki.”

Re-sharing the story, actress Hiba reacts, dropping a shy and teasing emoji. Hiba and Chandni share a great bond together off-screen. And we often get to see them together in the behind-the-scenes moments. As per the current plot, Chandni (Arshi) is getting ready for her wedding with Krushal (Aniruddha), and the audience will see an interesting twist when Arshi faints and the blame goes on Jhanak (Hiba Nawab).

On the other hand, Chandni shared photos flaunting her traditional Bengali bridal look in a red saree with a matching blouse and chunni. With heavy accessories, makeup, and her expressions, she looks beautiful. Throughout the photos, she grabs attention with her bridal allure.