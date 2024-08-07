Jhanak’s Hiba Nawab’s Vibrant Look In Lehenga Choli From Upcoming Sequence Excites Co-star Chandni Sharma

Hiba Nawab is winning hearts with her performance as Jhanak in the StarPlus show Jhanak. Besides her acting skills, the actress often creates a buzz through her social media presence, whether sharing personal updates or treating her fans with her new looks or exquisite fashion. Today is also something similar, which is definitely a treat to the eyes. Hiba turns desi wearing a vibrant lehenga, showcasing her upcoming sequence glam from behind-the-scenes of Jhanak, exciting co-star Chandni Sharma.

Jhanak’s Vibrant Look For Upcoming Sequence

In the behind-the-scenes photos, Hiba is wearing a colorful yellow lehenga, including a better blouse featuring colorful thread, sequins, and motif work. She pairs her look with a matching skirt adorned with golden and silver kamar bandh. She styles her look with oxidized matha patti, maan tika, earrings, nose ring, choker necklace, and bangles. Hiba looks sight-to-behold with her hair tied in a traditional bun and her bold black eyes, shiny cheeks, and bindi. The visuals suggest that this look of Jhanak is for the show’s upcoming finale of The Star Dancer Competition sequence.

Chandni Sharma’s Exciting Reaction

Hiba’s vibrant looks impressed several fans and co-stars. Her co-star and other lead, Chandni Sharma, commented, “Giving chhamma chhamma vibes.” She also said, ” Loved it.” Kajal Pisal said, “Ekdom shondar Ladki @hibanawab.” On the other hand, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shruti Rawat wrote, “So Pretty.”