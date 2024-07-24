Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actor Iqbal Azad talks about cost-cutting, says, “This is a trend seen in many TV shows”

Actor Iqbal Azad who played the role of Jayesh Chitnis in Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye has been sitting out of the show for nearly a month now. The reason being cost-cutting and budget constraint is what we hear!!

The role of Jayesh Chitnis has been important in the storyline, with him being the father of Amruta (Sriti Jha). However, now, with Ishita, his wife bringing more of the ladies’ drama, Jayesh has not been seen in action for a while.

We at IWMBuzz.com contacted Iqbal Azad who told us, “The TV industry is highly unpredictable. More than art or storytelling gaining prominence, more of the impetus and weightage is given to other things. The story told is not what the audience wants to see, but it is what has been changed and held on to, owing to various considerations.”

Talking about the budget constraints playing a big role in major changes in casting, Iqbal averred, “A lot of priority is given to budget constraints, especially when there is an introduction of a new character. The entry of a new character, in most cases, means that an existing character needs to go out. I have no idea who calls the shots on these changes. I do not blame anyone. But this is a trend that happens in most of the TV shows now.”

“Irrespective of whether the character is strong, or the actor is good, he is made to sit at home with cost-cutting coming into the picture. The pressure to introduce a new character is so much that the team plans and designs the story in such a way that they eliminate an existing character from the plot,” he went on to say.

Iqbal who comes from a theatre background is now done with Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. He is on the lookout for roles that challenge him. “I want roles with real flavours. Without flavours, I don’t like to do any role. I enjoy my work when I am faced with a challenge of getting into the skin of a character which is different,” he stated.

His recent shows Baghin and Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye gave him unique roles. “We are in a field where every time, you need to start from the beginning. This is the beauty of performing art, that is acting. I am waiting for my next challenge as an actor.”

Best of luck!!