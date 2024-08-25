Television | Celebrities

The lead actress of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, Sriti Jha, unveils her quirky personality with her co-star. Check it out below.

Sriti Jha, the talented, beautiful, and versatile actress in the Indian television industry, is currently winning hearts with her performance in the Zee TV show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. Apart from her on-screen appearance, her fans eagerly wait for her social media posts, often entertaining fans with a behind-the-scenes glimpse and her fun-filled activities. However, though Sriti looks quiet, she has a quirky personality that shines through her unique sense of humor and playful charm. Not only that, the actress is known for her offbeat fashion choices, love for literature, and spontaneous nature. From candid social media posts to witty remarks, Sriti’s vibrant and fun-filled approach to life highlights her quirkiness. Today, she unveils her quirky personality in the latest video with her co-star.

Making Sunday Funday, Sriti enjoyed creating a reel video with her co-star Akankksha Pal, who portrays the character of Nimmi. In the video, Sriti mimics two characters who fight about being a normal person. And when the other person asks what makes her a normal person, she says I don’t believe in God. Instantly, co-star Akankksha pulls Sriti towards her, creating a romantic scene, and the iconic flute music of Krishna starts to play, hinting towards Lord Krishna. As Janmashtami is just one day away, Sriti, who certainly believes in Krishna, is welcoming the Lord with fun videos. Also, her attire, as Radha, hints at the upcoming sequence in the show, where the Dahi Handi celebration will take place. At the same time, Akankksha dressed as Krishna in the show.