Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Fame Arjit Taneja All Hearts For Sriti Jha’s Stand-Up Comedy On ‘Invisible Woman’

Sriti Jha, a beloved Indian actress renowned for her roles in shows like Kumkum Bhagya, is currently captivating audiences as Amruta Ahuja in the ongoing show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye alongside Arjit Taneja. Beyond her acting prowess, she is a captivating stand-up comedian, often sharing snippets of her performances on Instagram. The recent video she shared is a testament to her comedic talent. Get ready to be entertained!

Sriti Jha’s Stand-Up Comedy Video-

Taking to Instagram post, Sriti Jha turns stand-up comedian as she opts for a black square neckline plain bralette with a checkered printed collar, rolled-up sleeves unbuttoned shirt, and pairs with a beige high-waist loose pants. She finishes off his look with side-partition curly open tresses, opts for minimal makeup with brown matte lips, and accessories her look with gold earrings and a ring; she compliments her look.

The video starts with Sriti Jha saying, “Once I was in London, after seeing my drop location, the cab guy turned around and said, “Your daddy must be a rich guy.” I tripped him well and I said, “My daddy raised a rich girl” (audience starts clapping for her in the background) and slammed the door shut on my way out, only to realise I had left my phone behind. So I turned around to get my phone back with tears in my eyes. Not because I had left my phone, beachside I had said dad and not parents, my mum Invisible.

As soon as Sriti Jha shared a video of herself, her co-star turned to her Instagram post and commented with love-showing hands and two red hearts, and Aishwarya Khare commented with emotional watery eyes and red heart emojis.

About Invisible Woman-

“Invisible Woman” by Sriti Jha is one of the best written and performed pieces. It is out now on Kommune’s YouTube Channel.

