Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye: Sriti Jha And Arjit Taneja Pose With Cast, Show Off Dance Moves

Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja share a great bond, and we have often witnessed that through their social media handles. The off-screen friends became an on-screen couple portraying the characters of Amruta and Virat in the ongoing show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. Today, the lead actors posed with the whole cast of the show and also enjoyed some powerful dance sessions behind the scenes.

On her Instagram handle, Hemangi Kavi-Dhumal, one of the cast members, shared an adorable photo of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’s whole cast. In the picture, the whole cast including Sriti Jha, Arjit Taneja, Mukta Dhond, Jassi, Deekshha Sonalkar Tham, Ashish Kaul, Rohit Chaudhary, Kishori Shahane Vij, Akansha Pal, Rajeshwari Datta, Trishna Vivek, Mohini Sapnani, Bhavya Shinde, and Pratiksha Honmukhe. With the visuals, it seems the whole cast shot for some function, and they look adorable in traditional attires, with few wearing Maharashtrian outfits while others wore indo-western ensembles.

On the other hand, another cast member, Kishori Shahane, shared a video showcasing the power dance moves of the Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye team behind the scenes. In the video, the show’s girl gang chills in one corner of the set. Before the director calls for the shoot, the gang shows off their powerful dance moves sitting on the floor. The group enjoyed the behind-the-scenes moments dancing on Nach Punjaban.

