Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye: Sriti Jha Enjoys Family Time In Goa, Arjit Taneja Heads For Solo Europe Trip

Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja share a great bond. As per the audience, this friendship began at the set of Kumkum Bhagya, where the good friends played the ‘Bhabhi-Devar’ duo, resulting in a great friendship. As fans missed their on-screen appearance, Sriti and Arjit returned with Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye portraying each other’s love interests, Amruta and Virat. Fans love their on-screen and off-screen chemistry. However, the duo seemed quite tired of shooting, so they took time off to enjoy their vacation. Let’s have a look.

Sriti Jha’s Family Vacation

On her Instagram handle, Sriti shared a series of photos showcasing the highlights from her fun-filled family vacation. For family time, the actress jetted to Goa. Sharing the photos, the actress called her vacation “Jhamela in Goa!” From witnessing the beautiful beaches to enjoying mouth-watering cuisines, posing for selfies, and swimming, the actress enjoyed her family vacation to the fullest.

Arjit Taneja’s Solo Europe Trip

On the other hand, Arjit opted for a solo trip to treat himself with well-deserved ‘me time’. Like a traveler, Arjit took a bag on his shoulder and roamed around Europe. The actor is enjoying his vacation in the Netherlands. From exploring artistic sculpture to strolling around the streets, witnessing nature’s beauty, sea riding, quirky mirror selfies, hopping on burgers, and sharing funny notes, the actor loved every moment of his solo trip.