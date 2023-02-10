The leading tv actors Karan Kundrra and Neil Bhatt are currently exuding dreamboat kind of vibes in their latest posts online. The actors have been known for their grandeur over the time. They are two of the most celebrated actors from the tv industry. Given that, as of now, their latest Instagram showdowns have got their fans amused. While Karan dropped a collaboration with Wedding Vows being their cover model, Neil Bhatt collaborated with Sony Music followed by a groovy dance performance.

Karan Kundrra

In the picture, we can see the Yeh Rishta actor wearing an embellished purple vest coat. The actor topped the ethnic piece on his black kurta teamed with matching pyjama. For the edge, Karan picked up ethnic purple shoes and messy hair. Posing while being seated on the chair, the actor prompted pure glam.

Wedding Vows sharing the pictures, wrote, “He is handsome! No if’s, but’s or and’s @kkundrra on the Man Cover of @weddingvows.in”

Take a look-

Neil Bhatt

Neil Bhatt shared a dance reel video. The actor looked stunning in his colourful sweater teamed with white pants. Showing off his moves while collaborating with brand Sony Music, the actor wrote, “WOW!!!!! This BIGGEST PORTABLE PARTY BEAST from Sony has blown my mind. This powerhouse machine from @sonyindiaofficial has everything you can desire for- 25hrs Battery, Mega bass, Wheels and Handle to carry . Watch this reel for all their supercool features #SonyXV900 #LiveLifeLoud”

Check out the video-