Karan Kundrra and Nishant Bhat are two individuals who have always been very good friends with each other. Right from the very beginning of their career, they have known each other and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything that they display for their fans on social media handles as well as in real life grabs a lot of love and attention for real, doesn’t it? Both of them are friendship goals in the true sense of the term and well, that’s exactly why, anything and everything that they do as good friends manages to win the attention of a lot of people all over the country. Both of them have earlier been a part of successful and popular TV projects and reality shows and well, that’s why, every bit of content is fun and entertaining from their end.

So, to tell you all a little bit about what we get to see from their end right now, you will be happily surprised for real and in the true sense of the term. The two of them were spotted chilling and having fun in their own sweet company and well, the happy smiles on their faces says a lot about the kind of vibe that they both enjoyed with each other. Well, hey folks, do you all wish to check out the viral snaps again? See below right away people –

On the work front, it will be interesting to see what Karan Kundrra and Nishant Bhat do in the near future. Well, how excited are you for it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com