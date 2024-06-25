Karan Kundrra Turns ‘South Indian’ In Shirt And Lungi, Glorifying Indian Culture

Karan Kundrra is a prominent actor in the television industry. Recently, the actress has received lots of love from fans for his cooking skills in Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, where he shares a glimpse on Instagram. Recently, Karan Kundrra shared a picture series of himself as he explores and glorifies South Indian culture. Take a look at the photos!

Karan Kundrra’s Instagram Post-

Taking to her Instagram post, Karan Kundrra shared photos of himself opting for a South Indian look. He is wearing a plain white collar, rolled-up sleeves, a button-featured plain shirt, a plain red lungi with a green border, and a matching towel with a gold border. Karan styles his ethnic look with a comb-puffy hairstyle and pairs it with black-shaded sunglasses and white shoes.

In the first picture, Karan poses with an Adivasi as they wear a red lungi and green leaves flared style skirt over it, which gives a unique cultural appearance with a multi-color face painting. They all are seen posing with two bamboo sticks. Lastly, Karan poses with men as they are seen twinning in the same color, and a woman standing next to Karan showcasing her long black hair in a white kurta set. The pictures showcase exploring the culture and enjoying the beauty of greenery.

By sharing the post on Instagram, Karan Kundrra wrote, “To the beauty, diversity, and richness of our country and its culture.. it’s unimaginable,” with a hat off and a red heart sticker. The post also hints that Karan will share photos of the trip soon.

