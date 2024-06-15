Kavya Fame Sumbul Touqeer And Mishkat Varma’s Couple Dance On “Ittefaq” Song, Fans Feel The Heat!

Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma, renowned for their roles in Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon serial, always manage to captivate their audience with their on-screen chemistry. They recently took their fans by storm with a mesmerizing couple dance performance on the song “Ittefaq.” Their dance set social media abuzz, leaving everyone in awe of their captivating performance. Here’s a closer look at their dance so special:

Sumbul Touqeer And Mishkat Varma’s Couple Dance Video-

Taking to her Instagram post, the diva looks gorgeous in a metallic round neckline, sleeveless, plain bodycon midi dress. She finishes her look with side-partition wavy open tresses and minimal makeup with matte lips. To complement her look, she chose silver ear hoops, a bracelet, and heels.

On the other hand, the Sumbul’s on-screen husband, Mishkat Varma, looks handsome in a plain black, deep half-unbuttoned shirt, greyish black lapel collar, and sleeves blazer paired with matching pants. He styles her look with a side-partition comb hairstyle, trimmed beard, and formal black shoes.

Sumbul Touqeer dropped a video recreating the dance scene from the “Ittefaq” song. The original song features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi. In the video, the actors perfectly copy the steps from the song and enthusiastically dance with energetic moves. They highlight their chemistry and make the performance visually appealing. Smooth and synchronized movements can create a seamless and enchanting experience for the viewers.

Fans express their love for the actors and the performance, praising their talent and chemistry as the comment section on Instagram is filled with fire emojis.

