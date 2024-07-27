Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Karanveer Mehra Reacts As Niyati Fatnani Sizzles In Scorching Rain Photoshoot

Niyati Fatnani is a well-known actress in the industry. She is making waves with her appearance in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Niyati is back in Mumbai from Romania. The actress is giving an update on her current location on Instagram. Recently, Niyati Fatnani posted a picture of herself enjoying time on the beach. Take a look at the photos below!

Niyati Fatnani’s Photoshoot-

Niyati Fatnani shares photos of herself enjoying her beach vacation in her Instagram post. The actress looks sizzling in a black and white printed strappy, sleeveless, sweetheart-neckline bralette paired with a stunning white sheer fabric strappy, round neckline, sleeveless flared midi asymmetric hemline dress. The outfit perfectly complements the rainy backdrop, adding to the allure of the shoot.

Niyati Fatnani’s Hairstyle and Makeup-

Niyati styles her look with wet waves, enhancing the natural rain-soaked look and adding to the stunning vibe of the shoot. A dewy foundation finishes with peach matte lips that blend seamlessly with the wet environment, giving her skin a radiant and glowing look. Minimalistic jewelry like small silver earrings and gold rings complement the dazzling fashion statement.

In the photos, Niyati Fatnani embraces the monsoon with a scorching rain photoshoot, blending her natural charm with daring. The photos capture Niyati drenched in the rain, striking powerful and mesmerizing poses highlighting her confidence and beauty.

As soon as Niyati Fatnani shared photos on Instagram, her competitor of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Karanveer Mehra turned to her post and praised her look and commented with a shayri and wrote, “Khwaab neh Aankhen Koli Hai, Kya mood liya Hai Kahani neh, Woh bheeg rahi hai baarish mein, Aur aag lagee hai paani meh.”

