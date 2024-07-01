Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Wrap-Up: Shalin Bhanot With Co-Contestant Nimrit, Abhishek, Sumona, And Others, Share Their Last Day Moment Video!

Shalin Bhanot is a well-known actor in the television industry. He appeared in Bigg Boss 16 and made headlines on the Internet. Now, Shalin Bhanot appears as a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14, where they are filming the last day of the reality show. He shares updates on Instagram. Recently, Shalin Bhanot shared a video with his co-contestant, cherishing the moment together. Take a look at the video below!

Shalin Bhanot’s Video With Khatron Ke Khiladi’s Season 14 Contestant-

Taking to Instagram post, Shalin Bhanot shared a video as he looks cool in a multi-color round neckline, sleeveless oversized western fit. He styles his look with a sleek finger-combed hairstyle. In the video, Shalin Bhanot took a video of himself with his co-contestants Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Krishna Shroff, Abhishek Kumar, Sumona Chakravarti, KaranVeer Mehra, Niyati Fatnani and other crew members.

In the video, All the contestants come together and shout, “In Romania.” By sharing the video, Shalin Bhanot wrote, “Woww.. Wrap Up To Another Beautiful Chapter! Khatron Ke Khiladi in Romania, what a season, can’t wait for all of you to see this one soon….Yeh season hoga best !!!

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14-

Khatron Ke Khiladi, one of India’s most popular reality TV shows, returns for its 14th season. The show will launch in July and feature Aashish Mehrotra, Shilpa Shinde, Abhishek Kumar, Niyati Fatnani, Karan Veer Mehra, Aditi Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahulwali, Shalin Bhanot, and Krishna Shroff.

