'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' actor Siddharth Nigam flaunts abtastic physique, Ashnoor Kaur says, "obsessed"

Siddharth Nigam and Ashnoor Kaur are two of the most admired and loved individuals that we have in the country right now. The two of them started their respective careers at a very young and tender age and well, come what may, both Siddharth and Ashnoor have certainly managed to carve out their own niche in the industry. Both Siddharth Nigam and Ashnoor Kaur have always been visionaries in the true and genuine sense of the term and well, that’s why, today, a lot of credit for the success and fame which they got today goes to their own efforts and hard work. Both of them are very active on social media and we love it.

Check out what Siddharth Nigam and Ashnoor Kaur have shared on their social media handle:

Both Siddharth Nigam and Ashnoor Kaur have been great friends and well, that’s why, they even support each other always. Ashnoor Kaur was even seen showering appreciation on Siddharth for his work in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Well, right now, Siddharth Nigam, in his social media post is seen showing his ripped physique and abtastic personality. On the other hand, Ashnoor Kaur, in a separate Instagram story is seen winning hearts with her ‘birthday special’ nails and well, the aesthetics are for real. See below folks –

Work Front:

Siddharth Nigam was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan whereas Ashnoor Kaur was seen doing a great work in earlier projects like Patiala Babes, Sanju and many more apart from her work as a digital creator and sensation. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com