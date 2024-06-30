Kumkum Bhagya Fame Abrar Qazi And Rachi Sharma On-Screen Couple Showcasing Their Chemistry In Latest Instagram Post

Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma are well-known actors in the television Industry. In a recent Instagram post, the popular on-screen couple from “Kumkum Bhagya” showcased their fantastic chemistry in cute photos. Take a look at the photos below!

Abrar Qazi And Rachi Sharma’s Instagram Post-

Taking to Instagram, Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma shared pictures of themselves. Abrar looks handsome in a black collar, rolled-up sleeves, and a buttons-featured shirt tucked in blue formal pants with a black waist belt, which gives her a stunning appearance. Abrar styles her look with side-combing sleek hairstyles, and his trimmed beard steals attention.

On the other hand, Rachi Sharma looks beautiful in a nurse costume. She opts for a baby pink collar, half-sleeves, buttons featuring a midriff belt, a mini dress with white leggings, and a pink nursing cap. Rachi styles her look with a middle-partition low bun hairstyle with side strands and accessories, and she looks with diamond ear studs.

In the photo, Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma pose together hand-in-hand in a close-up look. The second picture features two cartoon characters in poses just like them. In the next picture, Abrar and Rachi hug each other while looking at the camera. And in the last picture, the same cartoon characters hug each other with a smile. As the on-screen couple, Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma recreate these poses from their fan edits.

As soon as Abrar and Rachi shared pictures on Instagram, Kundali Bhagya Adrija Roy commented, “Cute” with three heart eyes emojis.

