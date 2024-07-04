Kundali Bhagya is one of the most loved and longest-running shows on television. The show started with Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar as lead, and over the years, several casts changed with major leaps. The second-generation leads are Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, and Adrija Roy. Like the previous cast, the show’s new cast share a great bond with each other. With their on-screen chemistry, Paras and Adrija have won hearts. But today, the actor’s romantic birthday wish for his co-star actress Adrija is a glimpse of their fun-filled and loving off-screen chemistry.

Paras Kalnawat’s Romantic Birthday Wish For Adrija Roy

Taking to his Instagram handle, Paras shared a romantic dance video with his on-screen partner Adrija Roy. The visuals suggest this scene is from the party sequence where Anshuman creates chaos. The duo impresses fans with their chemistry as they indulge in a ‘couple’ dance. Paras and Adrija dance very adorably like a couple, and their beautiful smiles show their chemistry.

View Instagram Post 1: Kundali Bhagya Actor Paras Kalnawat Drops Romantic Birthday Wish For Adrija Roy, Watch

Sharing the romantic dance video, Paras Kalnawat wishes Adrija Roy a happy birthday. He wrote, “You know what day is it? 🎉
Happy Birthday Adrija
May you receive everything that you’ve always wanted to achieve and the surprises starts pouring from the birthday month itself.
Stay blessed and stay healthy.
@adrija_roy_official.”

Reacting to the adorable birthday wishes, the actress wrote, “Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you so muchhhhhhhhh @paras_kalnawat
Means a lot.” Adrija Roy turns 25 years old on 4 July 2024.