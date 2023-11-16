Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya celebrates two years of marital bliss

Shraddha Arya, best known for her portrayal of Preeta in the popular television show Kundali Bhagya, is marking her two-year wedding anniversary today. The talented actress took to Instagram to share glimpses of her special day, expressing gratitude and love for her husband Rahul Nagal.

Shraddha’s wedding, which took place in Delhi, was a traditional affair filled with love, laughter, and timeless moments. The actress chose to don a stunning red lehenga for her special day, radiating elegance and grace. Shraddha took to Instagram to share the joy of her two-year wedding anniversary. The actress posted a series of enchanting wedding photos with the caption: “❤️🧿 #TwoYearsToday #16112021 #HappyWeddingAnniversaryLove”.

Shraddha’s bridal attire was a masterpiece. The red lehenga boasted a half-sleeved choli adorned with golden threadwork, sequinned embroidery, and crimson beads, adding a touch of traditional opulence. The lehenga itself featured intricate thread work, sequinned embroidery, and a beige patti border, creating a perfect blend of sophistication and cultural richness.

Completing her bridal look, Shraddha adorned herself with a zari dupatta, which echoed the embroidery on her lehenga. Vintage heavy necklaces, a sleek nath, matching earrings, and a mang tika adorned the actress, adding a touch of tradition and complementing her radiant bridal glow. Her hair, elegantly tied in a centre-parted bun, framed her face beautifully. A red lip shade, bold eye makeup, glowing skin, and blushed cheeks rounded off her glamorous bridal look.

Rahul, Shraddha’s husband, looked dashing in an all-white embroidered sherwani set. His bandhgala full-sleeve kurta and churidar pants were complemented by an orange ruched dupatta, pagdi, and gold mojaris, creating a perfect contrast to Shraddha’s vibrant bridal attire. As Shraddha and Rahul celebrate two years of marital bliss, fans and well-wishers join in remembering the love, commitment, and joy that define their relationship.