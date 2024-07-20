Kundali Bhagya Actress Shraddha Arya Gets Romantic On Video Call With Husband Rahul Nagal

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya has been shooting for her show from her home due to her health issues. It’s been a couple of months since the actress has been shooting at her home, which makes it evident that she is not meeting people and that living alone gets boring. Earlier, she had a good time with her husband on a mini vacation, and later, she also enjoyed some evening time with her best friend and co-star Anjum Fakih. And today, she is getting romantic with her husband on a video call. Let’s take a look below.

Shraddha Arya Gets Romantic With Husband Rahul Nagal On Video Call

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha shared a glimpse of her mood and weekend vibes, especially when it’s raining. In the shared photo, Shraddha shows a screenshot of her video call with her husband. She has a weird face, and her husband Rahul copies her, making them look so cute. With the visuals, it seems Shraddha is resting while Rahul is enjoying his time on a swing.

Sharing the photo, Shraddha wrote, “Just Bff things (with a laughing and heart emoji),” which solidified their friendly bond and love for each other. The red heart screams the romantic mood of the Kundali Bhagya actress. With the photo, we also found the name Shraddha saved her husband’s number. She has saved the contact as Hubby with a red heart. At the same time, the actress revealed that it’s their love language. With their adorable chemistry the duo serves ‘couple’ goals.