Kundali Bhagya Actress Shraddha Arya No Longer Expects Gift From Husband Rahul Nagal, Know Why?

Yesterday, Shraddha Arya’s show Kundali Bhagya completed seven years of release, and the actress expressed her love for her character Preeta in the show. However, the actress has been working from home for the past few days due to her health issues. And it seems now her husband Rahul Nagal joined her. The diva is enjoying her time with her husband and candidly revealed that she no longer expects gifts from her husband.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha posted a video revealing the reason she no longer asks for gifts. In the video, the actress shows a glimpse of her breakfast with hubby Rahul. While the text of the video says, “Thought I’ll ask for a CHANEL BAG from him this Birthday.” Further, she shows Rahul claiming the rewards received on his phone, and the actress writes, “Then saw him.” With Shraddha’s expressions and gestures, we come to know why the actress no longer asks for gifts.

In the video, Shraddha looks cool and free-spirited, wearing a cozy red outfit and a comfy outfit. Her open hairstyle and no-makeup glam steal our attention while Rahul is busy using his Phone. Shraddha and Rahul are absolute cuties. On 16 November 2021, the duo tied the knot in an intimate wedding. The couple often treats fans with her chemistry with her husband, serving ‘couple’ goals.