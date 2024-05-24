Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya says she did the ‘Gajagamini walk’ before Aditi Rao Hydari

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you would have been hit by the Heeramandi wave that has been taking over the internet ever since its launch.

As days have passed by, not only has an array of actors in the film managed to attain immense popularity but dialogues, moments, and even signature moves have been ruling conversations consistently. Amid all the love that Tajdar (Taha Shah Badussha) has been getting, one special moment from the show also has ruled over – and that is the famous Bibojaan’s Gajagamini walk done by the fantastic Aditi Rao Hydari.

The actress, who in the show just ends her performance goes on to do it a walk that has now captured everyone’s hearts.

Since then, many have gone on to either recreate it in a funny or actual manner.

On that note, our beloved Shraddha Arya went on to share a video where she is having fun and went on to wittily caption it – ‘did it before Aditi Rao Hydari. The Backfolds. Not that I had a choice’-

As seen, Arya is having a blast as she is performing to the iconic song, ‘O Haseena Zulfowaali Vali’ in which seems to be a family gathering, as they are cheering and hooting on her performance.

The actress continues to be a part of Zee TV longrunner, Kundali Bhagya.